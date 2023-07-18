Most important films that made this century? Robert Downey Jr. elect "the mongrel" It is "doctor Dolittle"leave out "Iron Man"

One for having opened Disney’s doors to him to be Marvel’s Tony Stark/Iron Man after several years of drug addiction in which no Hollywood studio would make him work insurance, another for the negative impact on his career, Robert Downey Jr. surprised by choosing “The Rafeiro” (2006) and “The Adventures of Dr. Dolittle” (2020) as the most important films he has made in the last 25 years. The first is a forgotten comedy about a man (Tim Allen) who seeks to take a normal life, despite the peculiarity of sometimes turning into a dog, the fault of the villainous doctor played by Robert Downey Jr. “The Adventures of Dr. Dolittle” was a new version of the books by Hugh Lofting about the veterinarian who manages to talk to animals and travels the world to help them. “The Adventures of Dr. Dolittle”” data-title=”Most important movies made this century? Robert Downey Jr. elects “O Mutt” and “Dr. Dolittle”, leaves out “Iron Man” – SAPO Mag”> “The Adventures of Dr. Dolittle” The revelation about the importance of these films came during a reflection on his new stage as an actor after saying goodbye to Tony Stark and the Marvel Cinematic Universe with “Avengers: Endgame” in 2019.” with Marvel and quickly got into what promised to be another big, fun, well-executed potential franchise with ‘Dolittle’. I had some doubts. My team and I seemed a little too excited about the deal and not so much about the merits of the execution But at that time I was bulletproof. I was the guru of all genre films. Honestly, the two most important films I made in the last 25 years were ‘The Mutton’ because that was the film that made Disney say that they would make me insured. The second was ‘Dolittle’, because it was a wound of two and a half years of wasted opportunity”, he said in an interview for a profile of The New York Times. The film, which he produced with his wife Susan Downey, it was a super production with a budget of 175 million dollars. It was a huge ‘flop’ at the box office in 2020, a few weeks before the pandemic began, it earned him some of his worst reviews as an actor… and changed his priorities. she rolled up the sleeves to her armpits to make it attractive enough to bring it to market. After that point — what’s the phrase? Never waste a good crunch? —we had this reprioritization and made some changes to who our closest business advisors were,” he revealed. Part of those changes was making a documentary about his father and ‘indie’ filmmaker Robert Downey Sr. when he was about to to die and a highly praised secondary role, the first since 2020, in “Oppenheimer”, the new film by Christopher Nolan, which arrives in Portuguese cinemas this week.TRAILER “OPPENHEIMER”.