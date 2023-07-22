Film with Zendaya postponed: "challengers" is the first major victim of the strikes in Hollywood. sequels of "Dune" It is "aquaman" Next?



"Challengers", with Zendaya, is the first major theatrical release postponed because of the writers' strike and Hollywood. The romantic melodrama directed by Italian Luca Guadagnino ("Call Me By Your Name") was the opening film at the Venice Film Festival on August 30 and would have its premiere on September 15 in the US, arriving two weeks later in Portuguese theaters. Because of the strike, the world premiere was canceled and the premiere postponed to April 26, 2024. Venice will now open with the Italian film "Commandante", by Edoardo De Angelis, based on the true story of naval commander Salvatore Todaro during World War II. is "heavily considering" postponing "Dune – Part II" from November 3rd to the next, as well as the musical version of "The Color Purple" and "Aquaman and The Lost Kingdom", with premieres respectively on December 20th and 25th. Zendaya, the 23rd most followed person in the world on Instagram. The young American actress, Hollywood's rising star with the latest "Spider-Man" saga and the "Euphoria" series, is Tashi Duncan, a former tennis star turned coach, a force of nature who makes no apologies for her game on and off the field. husband takes a surprising turn when he has to face Patrick, a former best friend already rusty (Josh O'Connor, Prince Charles of the series "The Crown) – and Tashi's former boyfriend. As past and present collide and tensions rise, Tashi has to ask herself: what will be the price to pay for victory.