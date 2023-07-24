"Barbenheimer" rocks theaters around the world (and Tom Cruise) on historic weekend

Warner Bros.’s “Barbie” swept the box office in the US and around the world in its opening weekend, taking in a staggering $347 million ($155 in the US and Canada), while the other half of the summer’s movie event, Universal Pictures’ dark biopic “Oppenheimer”, also took big with $174.2 million ($80.5 domestic), according to industry estimates on Sunday. one film had an opening of more than 100 million and another of 50 or more. In terms of revenue, this is the fourth biggest weekend of all time and the biggest since “Avengers: Endgame” in 2019. Legions of pink-clad moviegoers poured into theaters to give “Barbie” the biggest opening for any film this year – and the biggest ever for a female director – according to Exhibitor Relations. The overlapping same-day release of the two wildly different but highly anticipated films – a comedy about the iconic Mattel doll ready to paint the world pink and a historical drama about J. Robert Oppenheimer and the invention of the atomic bomb – created a bottom-up pop culture phenomenon that transcended the individual marketing of both. two more different films,” said David A. Gross, from Franchise Entertainment Research, to France-Presse (AFP). At the same time, he added: “The film industry has a very healthy historical behavior of accommodating two large films. Viewers come when they are highly desired films.”Gross noted that the opening of “Barbie” broke records: “No comedy of any kind opened with more than $85.9 million in a 3-day weekend”. for some analysts, the performance of the film directed by Christopher Nolan is almost more surprising, because of its length (three hours) and the theme.

Double sessions at the “expense” of Tom Cruise and “Mission Impossible”

” data-title=””Barbenheimer” rocks theaters around the world (and Tom Cruise) in historic weekend – SAPO Mag”>

According to industry estimates, an estimated 200,000 people bought tickets for the two films on the same day in the US and Canada alone. Emma McNealy, 35, was one of them. “I wasn’t planning it at first because I didn’t think anyone else would want to spend all day doing this, but luckily a friend accepted.” While the two films sparked an interest in each other, it was “Barbie” that drew her to try the double feature.”I’m sure you would have seen it [‘Oppenheimer’] eventually, but not the first weekend,” he explained. “I think a lot of women appreciate that a Barbie has gained more complexity in this narrative, it’s not just a thing to sugarcoat. Millions more would likely watch the two films on separate days. of the weekend and third place, occupied by “Sound of Freedom”: the controversial action thriller with Jim Caviezel and Mira Sorvino that makes a big impact with a more conservative audience and that its critics say goes against the theories of the QAnon conspiracy, grossed 20.14 million dollars.” 25 expected and a 64% drop at the box office compared to the opening weekend, a sign that it was a big victim of “Barbenheimer” and the loss of IMAX theaters for Christopher Nolan’s film, but also of the unexpected success of “Sound of Freedom”, which has grossed 123.4 million in the US and Canada since its debut on July 4.