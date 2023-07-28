Emmys ceremony to be postponed due to strikes in Hollywood



The Emmys ceremony will be postponed due to the strikes in Hollywood. According to the US specialized press, the 75th Oscar ceremony for small screen productions should take place on September 18, but it should be postponed until January. the Television Academy has not yet officially communicated the decision, Variety advanced that all the supplier companies involved with the event have been informed that the 75th ceremony will not take place on the scheduled date, after the nominations were announced on 12 July, the eve of the start of the actors’ strike. Also according to press reports, there is still no new date, but Fox, which will broadcast this year’s event in the US, wants a postponement until January to await the resolution of the labor dispute that pits Hollywood studios against actors and screenwriters. It would be catastrophic for the network if the big stars were left out. However, the Television Academy advocated an earlier date in November to avoid the ceremony falling during film awards season. The last time there was a postponement was in 2001 because of the terrorist attacks of September 11, with the ceremony moving to November.”Succession”, HBO Max series and winner of two Emmys in the category of Best Dramatic Series, leads the run with 27 nominations, the most achievement for a television series. The first season of “The Last of Us” also stands out with 24 nominations, while “The White Lotus” is in the running for 23 awards and “Ted Lasso” is up for 21 categories.”Andor”, “Better Call Saul”, “The Crown”, “House of the Dragon”, “The Last of Us”, “Succession”, “The White Lotus” and “Yellowjackets” are in the running for Best Dramatic Series, one of the most important categories of the award. “Abbott Elementary,” “Barry,” “The Bear,” “Jury Duty,” “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” “Homicide at Home,” “Ted Lasso” and “Wednesday” are up for the Best Comedy Series trophy. .In the US, actors are on strike after the Screen Actors Guild (SAG-AFTRA) union failed to negotiate with major film studios. It is the first stoppage since 1980. With scriptwriters also on strike since May 2, Hollywood is experiencing a double strike for the first time in over 60 years, which has paralyzed many film and series projects. studios and streaming platforms such as Disney, Paramount and Netflix, as well as assurances about the future use of Artificial Intelligence (AI).