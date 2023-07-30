Leonor Teles premieres a new film in Locarno, but what gives her the most pleasure is photographing



“I don’t have that much interest in making it, because it’s a lot of work, because there isn’t that much support, because there’s a lot of lack of investment and because, above all, I really like to photograph. It’s really what gives me the most pleasure. It’s Photography”, she admitted.Leonor Teles will be at the Locarno Film Festival, which starts on Wednesday in Switzerland, with the fiction film “Baan”, in official competition. During the production of “Baan”, he directed the photography of the films “Azul”, by Ágata de Pinho, “By Flávio”, by Pedro Cabeleira, and the diptych “Mal Viver” and “Viver Mal”, by João Canijo. “People have and want to be multifaceted and work in many more areas. All the work in photography that I have been doing has only enriched my work in progress”, said Leonor Teles.“Baan/Casa” was shot in Lisbon and Bangkok during and after the pandemic, following in the footsteps of L., a young architect, in what Leonor Teles describes as “a journey” through the emotions of that character played by Carolina Miragaia. The cast also includes Canadian actress Meghna Lall. narrative that exists. They are more experiencing the emotions that the character is feeling. (…) The character comes from me, you can’t escape that, it’s quite clear”, said Leonor Teles. The screenplay was co-written with Ágata de Pinho and Francisco Mira Godinho, but Leonor Teles explains that all her films “end up to be biographical”. justified.In this emotional journey of the protagonist of “Baan”, Leonor Teles still addresses the problems of her generation, such as job insecurity, housing, prejudice and gentrification of cities. And in all this, the film bridges the gap between Lisbon and Bangkok, where Leonor Teles had wanted to film for a long time. It was very clear that Bangkok had this aura of memory, nostalgia, a place somewhat frozen in time, but at the same time super-modern and had a series of contradictions that I thought fit the film quite well”, he explained. About Locarno, where she will be as a director for the first time, Leonor Teles underlines the importance of a film festival. creative and less turned towards a more commercial and entertainment side, and that explore those objects that can be considered a UFO. It’s good to have diversity in this thing we all call cinema”, he considered.“Baan/Casa”, produced by Uma Pedra no Sapato, is the fifth film directed by Leonor Teles, since he made the short film, “Rhoma Acans” ( 2013), in a school context.“Balada de um batráquio” (2016) earned him the grand prize for best short at the Berlin festival, followed by the documentary feature “Terra Franca” (2018) and the short “Cães que ladram to the birds” (2019). At the Locarno film festival, the international competition will also include the feature film “Manga d’Terra”, by Portuguese-Swiss director Basil da Cunha. by Catarina Vasconcelos, is part of the Pardi di Domani section, which also features the animation “De Imperio”, by Alessandro Novelli, and “Slimani”, by Carlos Pereira. Auge do Humano 3″, by Argentine Eduardo Williams, with the participation of Oublaum Filmes, and “Essential truths of the lake”, by Filipino Lav Diaz, involving Rosa Filmes.The 76th edition of the Locarno Film Festival, in Switzerland, it will take place from the 2nd to the 12th of August.