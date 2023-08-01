João Só, Will Butler and the Gilsons among the first names in Super Bock in Stock 2023



The festival, which takes place simultaneously in several venues on that avenue, is scheduled for the 24th and 25th of November, with the first names having been revealed today. Arcade Fire, which he co-founded. According to the organization, Will Butler will be in Lisbon with the band Sister Squares, formed by Miles Francis, Julie Shore, Jenny Shore and Sara Dobbs. Described as “one of the most recent phenomena of Brazilian popular music”, the Gilsons will also be in Lisbon, being formed by one of the sons and two grandsons of the Brazilian musician Gilberto Gil. “Pra Gente Acordar”, an album they released in 2022, earned them a Latin Grammy nomination. Portuguese-Swedish Filipe Karlsson, who is preparing the first album, and singer and filmmaker Ela Li, who is also producing the debut album. such as Cinema São Jorge, Teatro Tivoli, Coliseu de Lisboa, Sociedade de Geografia de Lisboa, Cineteatro Capitólio and Casa do Alentejo.