Film "Sunset: The mystery of the São Cajó necklace" opens today in theaters



"The mystery of the São Cajó necklace" is presented as the prequel to the comedy series "Pôr do Sol", which had two seasons shown on RTP, between 2021 and 2022, and which stars the Bourbon de Linhaça family, owners of the estate do Pôr do Sol, in Santarém.The project, produced by Coyote Vadio, is the brainchild of director Manuel Pureza, screenwriter Henrique Dias and actor Rui Melo and is a parody of the format and usual ingredients of a telenovela, with a plot of drama, crime, love, betrayal.The film's narrative goes back 3,500 years in the history of the Bourbon de Linhaça to tell how the valuable São Cajó necklace ended up in the family, says the synopsis.In December, when the production was announced of the film, Manuel Pureza told the Lusa agency that the feature film would not be "an episode shown on a cinema screen". The film's cast includes Rui Melo, Gabriela Barros, Diogo Amaral, Marco Delgado, Sofia Sá da Bandeira, Manuel Cavaco, Carla Andrino, Diogo Infante and José Raposo, among others.