movie recipes "Barbie" exceed one billion dollars. Greta Gerwig breaks record



With this result in three weeks of exhibition, Greta Gerwig (who directed and co-wrote the film) breaks the record for female directors that previously belonged to Patty Jenkins, in “Wonder Woman”. July 23), the film “Barbie” had 189,709 spectators and earned more than 1.1 million euros at the box office, said the Institute of Cinema and Audiovisual (ICA).Greta Gerwig’s film, starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling , was produced by Warner and Mattel, the company that sells the Barbie doll, with a budget of 145 million dollars (130 million euros) and has exceeded audience and profit expectations. The York Times describes it as “a feminist manifesto wrapped in shocking pink gum paper”, it also represents a record for the American director, actress and screenwriter, author of films such as “Little Women” (2019) and “Lady Bird” (2017).“Barbie” premiered on July 20, the same week that the film “Oppenheimer”, by Christopher Nolan, which addresses the story of scientist J. Robert Oppenheimer in the creation of the atomic bomb, was also released globally. . Radically different from each other, the two films motivated a distribution and exhibition ‘marketing’ campaign entitled “Barbenheimer”.