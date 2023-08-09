A movie inside "One hell of a movie" (with lots of laughs): talking with the director and cast



“Um Filme do Caraças” premieres on August 17 in movie theaters. Hugo Diogo’s comedy features Pedro Alves, José Pedro Gomes, Herman José, Eduardo Madeira, Ana Arrebentinha, Francisco Menezes, António Machado and Clara Gondin. sees in hands with the realization of an artistic film. It turns out that directing a 7th art film is a dream he always had. Eduardo Madeira is Zé Cavalo, the biggest star of pornographic films, who will have to help his friend in this adventure. He also plays Mário Carneiro, a pretentious film actor, in a double antagonistic role. The film is also marked by the return of Herman José to cinema, who plays the acclaimed director Renato Pires de Amorim. Also joining are Ana Arrebentinha in the role of Cláudia Milhafre, muse of cinema, and José Pedro Gomes, the producer who was forced to hire the pornographic filmmaker to finish his artistic film.