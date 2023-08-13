Film "The Death of a City"by João Rosas, wins the European Doc Alliance award



The announcement was made in Prizren, Kosovo, where the Dokufest film festival ended on Saturday, with the prize for best documentary feature having been awarded to the work “The Death of a City”, by the Portuguese director João Rosas. by Terratreme Filmes, addresses the transformation of a city from the construction site in Bairro Alto, Lisbon, where an old typography gives way to luxury apartments.“Seeing this as a perfect image of the death of a certain Lisbon in the In the aftermath of the financial crisis and the exponential real estate and tourism growth that followed, the director films an urban diary that portrays the daily life of the construction site and those who work there”, says the synopsis.“The Death of a City” premiered in 2022, at the DocLisboa festival, and is the first documentary feature by João Rosas, who previously made the short films “Catavento” (2020), “Maria do Mar” (2015) and “Entrecampos” (2013). short film was nominated for the film “May the Earth Become the Sky”, by the Romanian Ana Vîjdea, co-produced by Portugal, but the winner was “The Cervix Pass”, by Marie Bottois.The Doc Alliance is an organization that brings together festivals DocLisboa (Portugal), CPH:DOX (Denmark), DOK Leipzig (Germany), Ji.hlava (Czech Republic), FID Marseille (France), Visions du Réel (Switzerland) and Millennium Docs Against Gravity (Poland).