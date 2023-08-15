Teatro-Cine de Pombal announces new plural season, from Eu.Clides to Debussy or HaHaArt Film Festival



The concert hall, one of 96 in the country that is part of the Portuguese Theater and Cinema Network, prepared a set of shows ranging from the new talent of the Luso-Cape Verdean Eu.Clides to the evocation of the 160th anniversary of the birth of Claude Debussy .After the summer break, the program returns to Teatro-Cine on the 16th of September, with the presentation of the debut album by Eu.Clides, “Declive”. finalize “My loneliness should have wings”, a show created in co-production with the City Council. that month, in ten sessions specially designed for secondary school students and one for the general public, on September 30. In October, the highlight of the program is the opera “Debussy e Melisande”, a new production by Musicamera, with text by Cláudio Hochman and music by César Viana, who takes the stage on the 7th. , by Maurice Maeterlinck and Claude Debussy.By Pombal, in the district of Leiria, the new songs that Manel Cruz has been preparing will also play, in a concert scheduled for October 21.To close October, Teatro-Cine will host the second edition of HaHaArt Film Festival, dedicated to comedy cinema. There are 50 short films to be shown between the 27th and 29th. Another co-production to premiere in Pombal is reserved for the end of November: actor and director Marco Paiva, from Terra Amarela, is creating in artistic residencies at Casa Varela, the center of artistic experimentation in the city, “The size of things”. It is a monologue designed for the actor Paulo Azevedo, who will take the stage twice, on the 24th and 25th of November. Woman-pomegranate”, transdisciplinary performance by the company Fogo Lento, based on the traditional story “The three pomegranates”, which arrives at Teatro-Cine on December 2nd. angels singing Christmas”, a show from the Concerts for Babies. Alongside the central programme, the Pombal Chamber’s Culture Unit emphasizes that there will be other scheduled moments, namely conversations with artists about the works produced at Teatro-Cine and Casa Varela or fortnightly film sessions at the Cineclube de Pombal, among various entertainment venues.