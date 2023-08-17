Festival do Crato is back this month: find out about the poster, prices, times and accesses

The event in the Alentejo village will feature shows on the main stage of the Handicrafts and Gastronomy Fair, with free entry, an occasional camping area and the After-Hours stage with DJs, among other scheduled activities. de Editors, Two Door Cinema Club, Nininho Vaz Maia, Ana Moura (special guest: Paulo Flores), Rui Veloso, Wet Bed Gang, Plutonio, Diogo Piçarra (special guest: Bárbara Tinoco), Os Quatro e Meia (special guests: Bandidos do Cante), Linda Martini, Pedro Mafama or Julinho KSD. The reception for the camper will take place on the 20th of August, with free admission, and will take place at the Handicraft and Gastronomy Fair. From 22:00, the program includes a concert by JÜRA and the Djs Pedro Carrilho + Mr Vlalen. Saturday, 25th: Tony Carreira ConcertTony Carreira” data-title=” Saturday, 25th: Tony Carreira Concert – Festival do Crato is back this month: check out the poster, prices, times and accesses – SAPO Mag”> Tony Carreira Tony Carreira is the guest artist for the extra day, entitled Festa Solidária, on the 21st of August, from 22:00. The show aims to raise funds in favor of humanitarian and solidarity associations in the Municipality of Crato. This day also includes an afterhours with Music by Luís Sousa + Mário Dias Sax, centered on hits from the 1980s and 1990s.

Festival poster:

August 22

Julinho KSD + Nininho Vaz Maia + Wet Bed Gang

After Hours Dj MatchoAugust 23

Plutonio + Rui Veloso + Diogo Piçarra (special guest: Bárbara Tinoco)

After Hours Dj Wilson HonoredAugust 24

Os Raiz + Os Quatro e Meia (special guests: Bandidos do Cante) + Goran Bregović

After Hours Dj ZANOVAAugust 25

Linda Martini + Hybrid Theory + Two Door Cinema Club

After Hours Kura and Dj Nuno LuzAugust 26

Pedro Mafama + Ana Moura (special guest: Paulo Flores) + Editors

After Hours Djs Fernando Alvim and Ana Isabel Arroja EditorsEditors" data-title="Editors – Festival do Crato is back this month: stay up to date with the poster, prices, times and accesses – SAPO Mag"> editors

Special Transport Network (RET) – CPFor greater convenience and safety of the public traveling to Crato on the days of the Festival, it is advisable to use the Special Transport Network (RET) of the Festival do Crato.CP

Those traveling by train will have a 30% discount on Intercidades, InterRegional and Regional services, upon presentation of the festival ticket.

From the 20th to the 27th of August, transfers will be available between the Crato CP station, the Festival area and the CampsiteCP Crato Station: 11:00 am and 3:15 pm

Crato – CP Station: Next to the Festival: 10:30 am or 2:40 pm (Towards Badajoz) / 2:00 pm or 7:20 pm (Towards Entroncamento) | Campsite: 10:15 am or 2:30 pm (Towards Badajoz / 1:50 pm or 7:10 pm (Towards Entroncamento)Occasional Camping ZoneThe Occasional Camping Zone, located about 400 meters from the festival grounds, guarantees safety and convenience with a video surveillance system, shaded areas, an outdoor dining area, sinks and mobile phone charging. There will also be shower areas available 24 hours a day, including specific facilities for people with reduced mobility. Access is reserved for holders of the 5-day Pass with Occasional Camping. Check in: 20 August from 10 am

Check out: August 27th until 6 pmDay Tickets and PassesDaily tickets and 5-day passes are on sale at the official Festival partner at ticketline.pt and at the usual places: Worten, Fnac, CC: Mundicenter, SuperCor, It Tabacarias, MMM Ticket, Ask Me Lisboa, El Corte Inglês, E. Leclerc, ABEP, Altice Forum Braga, Cascais Visitor Center, Casino Lisboa, Centro Cultural de Belém, C. Campo Pequeno Gallery, Multiusos Guimarães, Super Bock Arena, Tivoli BBVA Theater, Time Out Mercado de Lisboa and at Crato City Hall .Daily Tickets:

– Day 22 – 15 euros

– Day 23 – 15 euros

– Day 24 – 15 euros

– Day 25 – 20 euros

– Day 26 – 20 euros5 Day Pass – without access to camping: 50 euros5 Day Pass – with access to camping: 60 eurosTickets for the 21st of August cost 20 euros and are on sale at the same places mentioned above. Those who hold the 5-day Pass, with or without camping, have entry included for that day. Note: Children up to and including 11 years old, do not pay if accompanied by an adult.Opening hours at the ticket office/Exchange of wristband passes:Main ticket office

August 18th to 20th: from 4 pm to 7 pm

August 21: from 3:00 pm to 12:00 am

August 22nd to 24th: from 3pm to midnight

August 25th and 26th: from 3:00 pm to 12:00 am Ticket office North:

August 21st: 3:00 pm to 12:00 am

August 22nd to 24th: 19:30 to 00:00

August 25th and 26th: from 7:30 pm to 12:00 am Ticket Office – Main Entrance to the Festival

August 21st to 26th: 00:00 to 04:00 Ticket office/Exchange of passes for wristbands at the Camping Zone:

August 20th: from 10:00 am

August 21st and 22nd: from 10:00 am to 8:00 pm Note: If you arrive after these hours or on August 23rd to 26th, go to the entrance of the campsite to exchange your pass/wristband.Festival Venue Hours:

August 21st to 26th: Doors open: 8pm

August 21 to 24 – Closing: 4:00 am

August 25th and 26th: Closing: 5:00 amTimetable for the Handicraft and Gastronomy Fair:

August 21st to 26th: from 5pm