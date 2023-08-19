Colectivo de Viseu creates competition for new scripts for short films



A short/age – Shortfilms for a New Age, a cinematographic project based in Viseu for 11 years, created a competition for new scripts for short films and the best one will have a reward of one thousand euros. year, we have 24 works. This year, and for the first time, we opened an ‘open call’ in which we have a reward of one thousand euros for the best short film script”, revealed the organizer Luís Belo. Along with Carlos Salvador, Luís Belo created the short/ age – Shortfilms for a New Age with the aim of “encouraging a taste for short films and their writing”, which they both own and which led them to create the project 11 years ago. September and, in November, the winners are announced who will take part in sessions organized by the collective and which will run until March 2024.“The jury is made up of three elements: Carlos Salvador, who is also a film programmer; Mónica Santos, director and member of the Academy of Cinematographic Arts and Sciences, entity that organizes the Hollywood Oscars, and Luís Campos, director and director of Guiões – Portuguese Language Screenplay Festival”, announced.Luís Belo also revealed that the arguments chosen, and which will be announced on November 1st, will be illustrated by Mariana Rio.Luís Belo was speaking today at a press conference to present the film festival which takes place between August and March 2024 and which contemplates not only the competition of new scripts but other initiatives. by Kijek Adamski. “for the first time, two sessions of ‘short films’ for a more specific audience, as is the case of the younger ones from Escola Básica do Viso and another with the older ones, from Lar Viscondessa de São Caetano”. come to us to see the ‘short films’, we go to them”, assumed Luís Belo, who has in his project, together with Carlos Salvador, the objective of “encouraging the taste for short films and everything that involves them, such as writing”. short films’, on an online platform, with free access, having currently “expanded to more than 200”. The repository has short films “from the oldest, from 1997, ‘Menos Nove’, by Rita Nunes, to the most recent, from 2022, ‘A Fuga’, by João Brás”, and they are all cataloged at www.shortage.online. to grow” and, therefore, “it is already possible to pay the travel expenses of the screenwriters”. The councilor for Culture of the municipality of Viseu, Leonor Barata, present at the press conference, highlighted in this “very special project” the “ballast that leaves over time, not because the added value is seen immediately, but because of what it leaves over time”.