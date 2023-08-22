Cinanima 2023 breaks record for the number of films in competition



Cinanima – Espinho International Animated Film Festival will take place in this city in the Aveiro district from September 13th to 19th and, in this 47th edition, will break the participation record with 130 films in the competition. today by the management of the festival organized by Cooperativa Nascente, who adds that the international competition, whose winner is “qualified for Oscar nomination” from the North American Academy in the animation category, will feature five Portuguese candidates. from 33 countries. The Portuguese production has five short films selected for international competition”, announced the organization. 35 works compete for prizes in the categories dedicated to films made by students, 57 compete as short films, six compete for the title of best feature film and 32 are part of the specific competition for Portuguese productions. films from France, Luxembourg, Hungary, United Kingdom, Spain and Japan. They are, respectively, “Nina and The Hedgehog’s Secret [Nina e o segredo do ouriço-cacheiro]”, by Alain Gagnol and Jean-Loup Felicioli, “A Greyhound of a Girl [Um galgo de rapariga]”, by Enzo d’Alô, “Kojot Négy Lelke [As quatro almas do coiote]”, by Áron Gauder, “Kensuke’s Kingdom [O reino de Kensuke]by Neil Boyle and Kirk Hendry, “Robot Dreams [Sonhos de Robô]”, by Pablo Berger, and “Gonta: The Story of the Two-Named Dog in the Fukushima Disaster [Gonta: A história do cão com dois nomes no desastre de Fukushima]”, by Akio Nishizawa. As regards the Portuguese short films included in the international selection, they are “A casa para guard o tempo”, by Joana Imaginário, “Sopa Fria”, by Marta Monteiro, “Olha”, by Nuno Amorim , “O Homem das Pernas Altas”, by Vítor Hugo Rocha, and “Morning Shadows [Sombras Matinais]” by Rita Cruchinho Neves. Still with regard to the Portuguese participation, the management of Cinanima announces that “one of the novelties of the 47th edition of the festival is the creation of a second session of the António Gaio Prize, justified by the growing abundance and quality of national talents in the animation panorama”.