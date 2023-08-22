More than 350 students participate in the Junior Music Festival



Promoted by the Municipality of Ponte de Sor, the festival will start on Saturday, at the theater-cinema of that Alentejo city, from 6.30 pm, and is expected to end on September 3, at 6 pm, with a concert at Aula Magna in Lisbon. In a statement sent to the Lusa agency, the municipality explained that the event brings together young musicians aged between 8 and 21 years old and that for nine days they will develop an “intense musical activity”, under the leadership of a collective of 35 teachers and three maestros.The Junior Music Festival aims to give young music students the opportunity to join a choir, a ‘big band’, a youth orchestra or a symphony orchestra. it will also provide students with internships and recreational activities. of career, formed by four musicians, actors and composers. The Ponte de Sor Council also indicated that, along with these protagonists, “some of the best teachers” from the main national and Spanish conservatories and specialized teaching schools will once again be invited, who, together with the participants, will be responsible for cultural week that will be held in that municipality.