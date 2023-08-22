"slimane"by the Portuguese Carlos Pereira, in competition at the San Sebástian festival



The film “Slimane”, by Portuguese Carlos Pereira, is part of the Nest section of the 71st edition of the San Sebastián International Film Festival, which takes place in September in the Basque Country, Spain, was announced today. one of the 13 short films in competition in the student section of the festival, according to the organization, in a statement released today. of the international meeting of film students at the Festival de San Sebástian”, which is in its 23rd edition this year.Portuguese Carlos Pereira is a student at the German Film and Television Academy, in Berlin, Germany. “Slimane”, about discrimination against the ‘queer’ community, was in competition in August in the Pardi di Domain section, dedicated to new values ​​in cinema, at the 76th edition of the Locarno Film Festival.The 71st edition of the Festival San Sebastián International Film Festival will take place from the 22nd to the 30th of September. Nest (11 women and three men). During the meeting, students will “present and show their films, attend classes given by filmmakers and participate in meetings with industry professionals”. of 10,000 euros. The 71st San Sebastián Film Festival will premiere the film “Toll”, by Brazilian director Carolina Markowicz, co-produced by Portugal. closing of the Horizontes Latinos program, dedicated to cinematography produced in Latin America, by filmmakers from this territory or whose stories deal with Latin communities.The animated film “They shot the piano player”, by Fernando Trueba and Javier Mariscal, co-produced by Animanostra, will have a special out-of-competition screening.The film “O corno”, by Spanish director Jaione Camborda, co-produced by Bando à Parte and partially shot in Portugal, is part of the official competition.