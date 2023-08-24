Booksellers with high expectations for the Porto Book Fair



Booksellers, publishers and booksellers are confident in the commercial success of the 2023 edition of the Porto Book Fair, which starts on Friday, anticipating, despite the crisis, a number of visitors and sales identical to last year. doors, the tranquility of Palácio Cristal was replaced by the noise of books that, little by little, began to populate the shelves of the 130 branches that wanted to be present at the Porto Book Fair. During the conversation, confidence prevailed that this year, the crisis, inflation and other financial concerns will not have an impact on sales, which should remain in line with the revenues achieved in the previous edition."Expectations are always high. high for Porto. In reality, at fairs, we haven't noticed this decrease. In fact, with the pandemic, what happened is that sales increased", said Duarte Pereira, from Livraria Snob. but also to get to know "all the diversity of publications in Portugal", but not only that, as revealed by the presence of Spanish, French and Brazilian publishers in the 2023 edition.In this context, this year, the bookseller brought a selection of books in English and Ukrainian, seeking to respond to new audiences. Also for Cátia Monteiro, from Livraria Flâneur, the expectation is to maintain sales, in line with the last few years which "have been very busy well". he added.An opinion shared by Francisco Melo, from Editora Book Cover, who anticipates a good response from readers. For the person responsible for publishing classics of Portuguese and foreign literature, the good weather that is anticipated and the space where the event takes place are always additional attraction factors, which makes him believe that sales should be identical to those recorded in 2022.Fernando Pais Moreira, owner of the second-hand bookstore Angels Formula, also does not expect that 2023 will bring surprises. With an average price of five euros per book, his newsstand, he guarantees, is usually in demand, precisely because it is more affordable than buying a new book. There are books for all tastes, he says, and from different eras, as well as the customers. Fernando hopes to receive a visit from a man who is almost 90 years old, who despite having more than 250,000 books, returns to the Crystal Palace every year to expand his collection. A few doors down, Isabel Costa, from Alfarrabista.eu, admits to being apprehensive about this year's edition, due to the concerns and added financial burden that most Portuguese people have faced this year. , which can reach 600 euros. The Book Fair of Porto returns to the Jardins do Palácio de Cristal from Friday, with a program that includes more than 110 activities – between conversations, concerts, cinema sessions or children's activities. youth, celebrating the writer and journalist Manuel António Pina.Until September 10, 108 publishers, booksellers and second-hand booksellers spread over 130 renovated pavilions, populate Avenida da Tílias, in an investment of around 650 thousand euros. In the 2022 edition, more than 155 thousand visitors were registered.