Strikes in Hollywood: For actress Diane Kruger, the studios are "petty"



German-American actress Diane Kruger, known for her presence in major Hollywood productions such as “Troy” and “Bastards Without Law”, said the current strike that has stopped the industry is due in part to the studios being “stingy”. At the age of 47, the former model did not refrain from talking about the historic protest that brings together actors and screenwriters in Hollywood during her visit to the Francophone Film Festival of Angoulême, in western France, where she presented the feature film “Visions” [“Visões”, em tradução literal]by French director Yann Gozlan, also with Mathieu Kassovitz, Marta Nieto and Amira Casar in the cast. de Cinema de Cannes in 2017, referring to artificial intelligence, one of the central points of this strike. “, he added. The actress denounces the long production days on American soil and the salary conditions.”(…) A normal day [de trabalho] it’s between 2 pm and 4 pm”, she said. Kruger is not the first professional in the field to question the practices of the great Hollywood cinematographic studios. In view of this situation, the Emmy award ceremony, the biggest awards event on American television, announced, in August, its postponement for almost four months: it went from September to January of next year. Venice Film Festival, which will not receive the usual group of Hollywood stars at the end of August.