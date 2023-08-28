"Gran Turismo" narrowly wins "Barbie" in the U.S. box office race



"Gran Turismo," Sony's action sports flick, hasn't exactly exploded in the race to top the North American box office, but it got there on a slow weekend in late August, besting a still-turbocharged "Barbie" Based on a popular video game, "Gran Turismo" grossed about $17.3 million in the Friday-Sunday period, industry watcher Exhibitor Relations reported Sunday. especially compared to previous game-based movies like "Warcraft" ($439 million in worldwide ticket sales) and "Rampage" ($428 million), analyst David A. Gross said. 9″), the film stars David Harbor and Orlando Bloom and the story revolves around a racing academy that recruits skilled video game players to train them as real racing drivers. Meanwhile, Warner Bros.' "Barbie" continues to fill theaters, with its sixth-week gross of $17.1 million propelling it to a domestic total of $594 million. Greta Gerwig's film recently surpassed "Super Mario Bros." (574 million) as the year's domestic box-office champion, in addition to the 745 million that "Barbie" earned internationally and will soon be Warner's best debut ever at the box office, not including the impact of inflation. said Sony's accounting of "Gran Turismo" ticket sales was a little shaky (including millions in pre-sales in the last two weeks) and predicted that "Barbie" could, in the final count that will be known on Monday , to be the leader of the weekend again, especially since Sunday was National Cinema Day, when tickets are priced at four dollars (less than half the national average price) to see any film in any format. Already the leader of last weekend, the super movie DC Studios and Warner Bros.-heroes "Blue Beetle" dropped to third place with $12.8 million, down nearly 50% from the previous weekend. The worldwide total so far is 81.8 million, a sign of disappointment for the film played by Xolo Mariduena, the first live-action Latino protagonist in the world of superheroes. grossing around 9 million. The story of the origin of the atomic bomb has already surpassed 300 million dollars in domestic earnings, with another 477 million dollars internationally, in another success of filmmaker Christopher Nolan. And in fifth place was the animated film "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles" , from Paramount, the latest chapter in the saga of quirky shell heroes, with 6.1 million.