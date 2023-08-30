

It was in April that the telefilm “Uma Pitada de Portugal” premiered on the North American Hallmark Channel, with much to draw the attention of Portuguese viewers. Portuguese to be the protagonist of a film on the famous romantic comedy channel in the USA. This Wednesday, FOX Life announced the date of the Portuguese premiere: September 10, at 6 pm. Filmed in locations in Lisbon, Cascais and Sintra, the story follows Anna (Heather Hemmens, “Hellcats”, “If Loving You Is Wrong”, “Roswell, New Mexico”), a cook who has just arrived in Portugal to film the latest episode of a cooking and travel television series. When a famous chef leaves his cooking show, his assistant cook, Anna, is suggested to replace him. Under the spotlight, Anna will have to make that show her own, enlisting the help of her Australian cameraman , and his Portuguese production assistant. The start of the recordings does not go as planned, but the cook has the idea of ​​recording outside the studio, going to the Mercado de Cascais where she meets Lucas (Duarte Gomes), the person in charge of the Market who ends up offering to take her to know the typical Portuguese food. Is this just a simple gastronomic adventure?”, sums up the official synopsis. ” data-title=”“A Pinch of Portugal”: film with Duarte Gomes from the most famous romantic film channel in the USA already has a premiere date – SAPO Mag” > The cast also includes actors such as Luke Mitchell (“The Tomorrow People”, “Agents of SHIELD”, “Blindspot”, “Legacies”, “Big Sky”), in addition to André Gago, Amy Louise Pemberton, Johnna Dias-Watson, Darren Day, Martina Laird, Michael Monicatti, Paulo Cardoso and Mário Ribeiro. With experience in television, theater and cinema, Duarte Gomes won the Best Actor award for the TV7 Dias Television Trophies for the series “Massa Fresca”. He was the protagonist of the famous children’s series “As Pistas da Blue” and also appeared in productions as varied as “Morangos com Açúcar”, “Destino Imortal”, “O Bairro”, “O Beijo do Escorpião”, “Santa Bárbara”, ” Double Game”, “Yes, Chef!”, “Opposite Lives” and “Lucky Strike”. In cinema, he was Zé Cigano in “O Bairro”, directed by Jorge Cardoso.SEE THE “TEASER”.

