"instant classic": Emma Stone did not appear in Venice, but the festival saw its feminist Frankenstein in "poor creatures"



American actress Emma Stone provoked laughter this Friday at the Venice Film Festival with her extroverted interpretation of a feminine and feminist version of Frankenstein in “Poor Creatures”, the latest provocation from filmmaker Yorgos Lanthimos that the demanding publication IndieWire described as a “instant classic”. The actress, advances the critic of Vanity Fair, gives the richest interpretation of her career. and successfully replaces the mother’s brain with that of the baby she was carrying in her womb. nor anyone else, since she is a newborn in the body of a young and beautiful woman. The film contains many explicit sex scenes starring Stone, mainly (though not exclusively) with actor Mark Ruffalo, her long-suffering lover, who ends up going crazy. “It was very important for me not to make a moralistic film, because it would have been a complete betrayal of the novel and the main character”, explained in a press conference the 50-year-old Greek filmmaker, known for “The Lobster” and “A Favorita”. Adapted from the homonymous novel by Alasdair Gray, published in 1992, “Poor Creatures” is a visually baroque feature film, with sumptuous settings that freely reproduce various capitals at the end of the 19th century (Lisbon, London, Paris, Athens …), during the protagonists’ maddened tour across half of Europe. Lanthimos is a director who has forged a reputation as an independent creator, and this is his second production with Emma Stone, who was unable to go to Venice because of the labor strike. actors in the United States.

Nods to the Gothic Romance

Yorgos Lanthimos in Venice on September 1″ data-title=””Instant classic”: Emma Stone didn’t show up in Venice, but the festival saw her feminist Frankenstein in “Poor Creatures” – SAPO Mag”> Yorgos Lanthimos in Venice on September 1 September The whole weight of the film falls on the shoulders of the actress. “It’s a shame that Emma can’t be here with us”, to explain the construction of the character, explained the director. Stone, who had a critical success with “The Favourite” (and won an Oscar for 2016’s “La La Land”), was enthusiastic from the start, explained Lanthimos. [Stone] she had to feel completely uninhibited about her nudity, and she understood that perfectly”, said the director. Willem Dafoe, whose disfigured face is reminiscent of the mythical monster. Lanthimos is a filmmaker who likes to deform reality, with the abundant use of wide-angle lenses and spectacular scenography and costumes.” This film in particular had something to do with the creation of a whole world. For him, [a protagonista] it couldn’t be the world as we know it”, he explained. “And that also led us to film in a certain way, enlarging certain things, and using black and white or color”, he added. Venice with “A Favorita” in 2018.”Pobres Criaturas” is one of the 23 films that compete this year for the main prize in the 80th edition of the festival. Its premiere in Portuguese cinemas has not yet been announced.