Gabriel Guevara: judge frees star of the film "My fault" after arrest for alleged sexual assault



Spanish actor Gabriel Guevara was set free this Monday, revealed the family’s lawyer. arrived on Saturday in Venice, where the film festival takes place, in fulfillment of an international arrest warrant issued by France for alleged sexual assault. Norwegian “Skam” and then with HIT”, between 2020 and 2021, another production about adolescence. Other important works were “Tú no eres especial”, a Netflix series, and the movie “Mañana es hoy”, from Amazon Prime Video, before the first series as a protagonist, “Cómo mandalo todo a la mierda”, from HBO Max. became one of the biggest hits on Amazon Prime Video, which has already given the green light to two sequels. Generation” (International Award for Best Young Generation Film) precisely for “My fault” (and not, as some media have indicated, for “Skam Spain”), however suspended pending the conclusion of the investigation.According to the Spanish newspaper As, the The family’s lawyer said this Monday that his client “is not accused of anything at all”. it was settled a long time ago in Spain. From what I understand, that warrant was there and, for some reason, it was triggered. Having the warrant, the police did what they had to do: they held him back, they didn’t arrest him, until he was taken to the judge this morning, who sent him home”, described Pedro Fernández during a participation in “Así es la vida” , a program about celebrities on the Spanish channel Telecinco. The actor “is irritated after the scare”, he added. “The kid is the most important star among young actors and is subject to these outrages like others. The judge released him in just ten minutes”, he shared, attributing the blame for the impact of the news to the “Italian sensationalist press”. with an accusation of alleged sexual assault in France, which was categorically denied by the actor’s mother. “He never did anything with anyone. In addition, he has not been to France since 2015. There has never been sexual violence,” said Marlène Mourreau, a famous French and Spanish television personality (and with a stint on the Portuguese program “Minas e Armadilhas” in the 1990s), in a statement. According to AS, there was a brief discussion on the program “Así es la vida” when the host said that the crime was related to “some family matter” and did not understand how the accusations could end there. know something that you’re not making up. I don’t know what you’re talking about, but I think that if you don’t say it, it’s because you’re not very sure”, fired the lawyer.