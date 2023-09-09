Queer Lisboa: festival announces programming featuring films by cis women and trans or non-binary people



Among feature and short films, documentaries, debates and other activities, the complete program of Queer Lisboa 27 was announced on Thursday, which will take place between the 22nd and 30th of September at Cinema São Jorge, with the Cinemateca hosting the dedicated retrospective to North American choreographer and director Yvonne Rainer. Drug use, mental health, war in Ukraine and gentrification are some of the themes highlighted by the organization, which states that this is an edition where films written by cis women and trans people dominate or non-binary, confirming that queer cinema has more diverse signatures. The 80 films presented include recent titles acclaimed on the international film festival circuit, but also new ones to discover from geographies as diverse as Kosovo, Egypt, South Africa or Colombia , covering topics ranging from the FARC to the war in Ukraine, from gentrification to sexual harassment. Among the highlights are “Blue Jean”, about the daily life of a teacher terrified of the eventual discovery of her sexuality at school in the era of Thatcherite Britain ; “All the Colors of the World Are Between Black and White”, the winner of this year’s Teddy Award at the Berlin festival; “Pornomelancolía”, a fictional documentary that follows the Mexican Lalo Santos, sex-influencer turned porn actor; and “Rule 34”, by Brazilian Julia Murat, winner of the Golden Leopard at Locarno 2022. Among the documentaries, “Kokomo City”, “Out of Uganda”, “Peixe Abyssal” or “Transfariana” are some of the titles that confirm the diversity of queer themes and approaches. In the short films it will be possible to discover “Dipped in Black”, a journey back to one’s origins as a queer person in aboriginal territory, and short winner of this year’s Teddy Award at the Berlinale; and the Portuguese “Vanette”, recent Sophia Student Award by Maria Beatriz Castelo. “Gaze Shorts Program”, a special exhibition of six Irish shorts, follows a collaboration between Quuer Lisboa and Ireland’s queer film festival. In August it was already announced that the opening session on September 22nd would be with “La Bête dans la jungle”, by Patric Chiha, premiered at the last edition of the Berlinale, is a free adaptation of the novel of the same name by Henry James; the closing on the 30th will be with “Queendom”, a documentary by Agniia Galdanova that follows the ‘performer’ Gena Marvin, queer Russian artist whose performances put her life in danger in a repressive Moscow.