MOTELX 2023 – Movie of the day: "Infinity Pool"



Li Tolqa: the island paradise, where tourists receive luxurious treatment and locals survive a draconian military regime. Fictional, of course. Em and James ignore their marital crisis through beach sunbathing and fancy brunches. Both live at the expense of Em's estate, as James is a failed writer. The couple's monotony is shaken up by Gabi, a mysterious and sensual actress, who drags them on an adventure outside the resort with her husband. A tragic accident happens when they return at night and James is taken to prison. There, he discovers that in the country the penalty for murder is death. There is, however, a way to get around it, if you can afford it: a cloning system and the mere obligation to watch yourself die firsthand. An immersive dive into a reality in which pleasure – the certainty of being alive – and the death are the same hallucination."Infinity Pool" will be shown this Friday, September 25th, at 9:30 pm, at Cinema São Jorge, it will be preceded by the presentation of "Paralisia", by Inês Monteiro, as part of the competition for the MOTELX Award – Best Portuguese Horror Short.