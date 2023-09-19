Part "We Only Have the Present" opens second moment of Temps d’Images in October



Until November 12, this multidisciplinary festival that marked two decades of activity in 2022, will present theater, installation, performance and cinema, in various spaces in the capital, the organization announced today. The opening of the second moment takes place with “We Only Have the Presente”, by Manuela Marques, on the 13th and 14th of October, at the Centro Cultural de Belém (CCB), where “two people lost, in an ethereal space, look for a way out, supporting each other”, bringing “to the plane of perception certain stigmatized and overlooked pains”, according to the synopsis of the play. With artistic direction and text by Manuela Marques, the interpretation is by Ana Marta Ferreira and Filipe Matos, the direction by Rita Nunes, and the scenography by Diogo Dias João. One week later , between the 19th and 21st, the performance “Loba”, by Mariana Pacheco de Medeiros, is shown for the first time in Lisbon, at the Appleton space, and, that weekend, “Vaziopleno”, by Mário Afonso, at the Centro de Artes de Lisboa, and “Variações sobre o tempo dos jacarandás”, by Sofia Dinger and Yaw Tembe, at Casa da Estação, both in absolute premiere. On Saturday, October 21st, it premieres in Lisbon, in collaboration with the Doclisboa festival and the Family Film Project, the film “Andromeda”, by Luciana Fina, at the Cinemateca Portuguesa, which summons the artistic and cinematographic expression inscribed on Italian public television in the 1960s and 1970s. At a time when “cinema deeply questioned its relationship with reality, and in which the experimental response of video art emerges”, the character of a young television viewer, dedicated to the discovery and experimentation of the new ‘medium’, takes the audience through time, blurring the limits between the document and the fiction.On October 27th and 28th, Joana de Verona takes the performance-installation “Kali”, the fourth absolute premiere of this second moment of the event, to Rua das Gaivotas, 6. The work works on the dream universe, researching ” the mystery and power of the unconscious” in the relationship between the video installation and the performers’ bodies.”It is an exploration based on the idea of ​​repetition and continuity as if it were a dream, and if time suspended”, describes the synopsis of this creation by Joana de Verona, which features the interpretation of Lucília Raimundo, Mélanie Ferreira and André Teixeira.At the beginning of November, on the 2nd and 3rd, “Trans*Performatividade”, a performance by Aura, premieres at Mono Lisboa.This second and The last moment of Temps d’Images will end with the absolute premiere of the play “A Bola de Cristal”, by Luísa Fidalgo, at Café Teatro Cinearte (A Barraca), on the 11th and 12th of this month. Since its first edition, Temps d’Images has ‘Images’ main objective is to support contemporary creation and its protagonists, promoting rapprochement between artists, programmers and the public, and encouraging the circulation and presentation of important works, according to the festival organizers, a production by DuplaCena/Horta Seca, financed by the General Directorate of Arts and the Lisbon City Council. According to the organization, since the event began in 2003, it has presented more than 400 pieces, many of them unpublished, by Portuguese and foreign authors, in different formats and genres, including performance, theater, installation, cinema, dance, photography and music.