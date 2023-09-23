Queer Lisboa 27 – Film of the day: "Pornomelancolía"



Lalo is a sexual influencer: he posts photos of his naked body and homemade porn videos for his thousands of followers on social media. Lalo runs his own life, but on a private level, out of character, he seems to live in constant melancholy.”Pornomelancolía”, by Manuel Abramovich and with Lalo Santos, is shown this Saturday, September 23, at 10pm, at the São Jorge cinema ., within the scope of the Feature Film Competition. Official Queer Lisboa website.