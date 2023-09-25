Argentine filmmakers protest at the San Sebastián Festival against far-right presidential candidate



Representatives of the 25 Argentine productions present at the San Sebastián film festival protested this Sunday against the far-right candidate in the presidential elections Javier Milei. Actor Leonardo Sbaraglia (“Wild Tales”, “Pain and Glory”) and director Santiago Miter ( Oscar nominee “Argentina 1985”), dressed warmly by the director of the festival in this northern Spanish city, José Luis Rebordinos, posed on the steps of the Kursaal Palace, the event’s main venue, behind an Argentine flag with the motto “Argentine Cinema united”. In a manifesto released at the same time, the filmmakers expressed their “deep concern for the words of the presidential candidate of a far-right party who threatens to close the National Institute of Cinema and Audiovisual Arts”.Ramiro Marra, candidate for head of government of the City of Buenos Aires by La Libertad Avanza, Milei’s party, recently wrote on X (formerly Twitter): “let’s close INCAA.” In a message on that same social network, the San Sebastián Festival wanted to show its “support for Argentine cinema, to INCAA and the rest of the country’s cultural institutions.” Argentine cinema has a prominent presence in the 71st edition of the festival, with two films competing in the Official Exhibition – “La Práctica”, by Martín Rejtman, and “Puan “, by María Alché and Benjamín Naishat -, in addition to contributing to practically half of the productions in the Horizontes Latinos exhibition, dedicated to Latin American cinema.