Queer Lisboa 27 – Film of the day: "BlueJean"



England, 1988 – Margaret Thatcher’s Conservative government is about to pass a law that stigmatizes gays and lesbians, forcing Jean, a physical education teacher, to live a double life. As pressure mounts from all sides, the arrival A new girl at school catalyzes a crisis that will challenge Jean profoundly.”Blue Jean”, by Georgia Oakley and starring Rosy McEwen, Kerrie Hayes and Lucy Halliday, is shown this Wednesday, September 27th, at 10pm, in the cinema São Jorge, within the scope of the Feature Film Competition. Official Queer Lisboa website.