Queer Lisboa 27 – Film of the day: "Passages"



Tomas, a German filmmaker, begins an impulsive love relationship with a young teacher, Agathe. For Tomas, the novelty of being with a woman is an exciting experience that he wants to explore, but when his very patient husband Martin begins an extramarital adventure, he too , Tomas returns to focus on his marriage and his jealousy explodes.”Passages”, by Ira Sachs and with Franz Rogowski, Ben Whishaw and Adèle Exarchopoulos, is shown this Friday, September 29th, at 10pm, in the cinema São Jorge, as part of the Special Sessions. Official Queer Lisboa website.