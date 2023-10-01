Julie Andrews celebrates 88 years: from Mary Poppins to Maria, all the images from a legendary career



Julie Andrews celebrates this Sunday a remarkable 88 years as, more than an actress or star, a consensual legend. More discreet in recent years, but still awakening emotions as the voice of Gru’s mother – The Maldisposed in three films or that of Lady Whistledown in the popular phenomenon that is the Netflix series “Bridgerton”, or in his children’s books (some written with his daughter Emma), without a doubt that two films will be essential in all the evocations of another birthday. The first, of course, is “Mary Poppins” (1964), the film debut that won her an Oscar, but it was the second, soon after, “The Sound of Music” (1965), that gave her the role that made her a star forever: the of the nun Maria, who ends up at the home of Captain Von Trapp and his seven children on the eve of the Second World War. She was not yet 30 years old…As was seen in the enthusiasm with which she was received by her peers at the Oscar ceremony in 2015 and other events, it is of little interest what happened before or after these two films, despite estimable titles such as “The Americanization of Emily” (1964), “Torn Curtain” (1966), “Millie” (1967), “Star!” (1968), “Duet for One” (1986) or “The Princess Diaries” (2001). Or the marriage in 1969 to another legend, director Blake Edwards, who would prove to be happy and gave a second wind to his career , with “Darling Lili” (1970), “A Semente de Tamarindo”, “10 – Uma Mulher de Sonho” (1979), “Tudo Boa Gente” (1981), “Victor, Victoria” (1982) or “A Vida It’s Like That” (1986). But Englishwoman Julia Elizabeth Wells (Andrews came from her stepfather) was far from being inexperienced before “Mary Poppins”: in a famous recording it is possible to see her singing the anthem for King George VI in 1948, when he was 13 years old. In 1953, his unique voice that covered four octaves reached Broadway, where he quickly established himself and began to collect hits. One of them was “My Fair Lady”: for two years, she played the role of the flower seller who Professor Higgins taught to talk and act like a lady, but when it came time for the film version, the studio wanted a star and opted for Audrey Hepburn. The rejection became famous inside and outside the industry, but later Walt Disney went to see her act in “Camelot” and then visited her backstage to invite her to go to Los Angeles to see the cartoons and listen to the songs they had “for this new film”. Pregnant at the time, she apologized and refused, but Disney insisted: “It’s okay, we’ll wait.” Emotionally untouchable and a mandatory presence on TV Christmases, “Mary Poppins” and “The Sound of Music” will continue to delight all generations and will preserve Julie Andrews forever in.. our memories…DISCOVER ALL THE IMAGES FROM THE CINEMA CAREER Julie Andrews turns 88: from Mary Poppins to Maria, all the images of a legendary careerShe won the Oscar with her film debut in “Mary Poppins”, but it was Maria, the novice who ends up at the house of Captain Von Trapp and the her seven children in “The Sound of Music”, which immortalized Julie Andrews before she was even 30 years old. 