Tom Hanks warns about advertisement with impostor created by Artificial Intelligence



Actor Tom Hanks and CBS station host Gayle King on Monday warned fans about ads featuring Artificial Intelligence (AI)-created impostors. “Be careful,” Hanks said in an Instagram share that evidently showed a copy of a version “There’s a video out there promoting a Dental Health Plan with an AI version of me. I have nothing to do with it,” he wrote. The message has received more than 115 thousand ‘likes’ since the Two-time Oscar-winning actor posted it on Sunday to his 9.5 million followers on Instagram. Gayle King, one of the hosts of the famous show “CBS Mornings”, shared what she says is a fake video of herself to encourage viewers clicking on an address to learn more about their weight loss “secret.” “I have nothing to do with this company,” King said in his Instagram share. “I have never heard of this product nor have I used it! Please Don’t be fooled by these AI videos,” he added. Safeguards against using AI to replicate screen talent were among the issues debated during the screenwriters’ strike that paralyzed Hollywood until a recent tentative agreement. The ongoing actors’ strike Hollywood has not yet been resolved. AI programs came into force late last year, with ChatGPT demonstrating the ability to generate essays, poems, and conversations from brief instructions. AI models have added features such as the ability of generating digital images on command, raising fears that the technology will be used to create “fake” images and videos that trick people into thinking they are real. Tech giants Google, Meta and Microsoft are among those who are racing to capitalize on the promise of AI while trying to avoid dangers like the technology’s potential to weaponize disinformation and cybercrime.