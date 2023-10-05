Julia Ormond takes on Hollywood: actress "Legends of Passion" sues Disney and agency over sexual assault by Harvey Weinstein



Another victim of Harvey Weinstein, the all-powerful Miramax producer? After standing out in Peter Greenaway’s “The Macon Baby” (1993), Julia Ormond’s career seemed on the rise and destined for stardom. two years, the British actress appeared alongside Brad Pitt, Anthony Hopkins, Sean Connery, Richard Gere and Harrison Ford in major Hollywood productions such as “Legends of the Fall” (1994), “The First Knight” (1995) and in a new version of “Sabrina” (1995), where she was presented as the “successor” of Audrey Hepburn… and a new Julia Roberts. But “The First Knight” and “Sabrina” were not the successes that the studios were hoping for and After a break, the actress took a break and only returned for two more films, “Mystery in the Snow” (1997) and “The Barber of Siberia” (1998), before practically disappearing from the industry’s radar. A discreet secondary role in “The Strange Case of Benjamin Button” (2008), in a reunion with Brad Pitt, was an exception. This Wednesday, a lawsuit filed in the New York Supreme Court against Disney and Miramax studios, and CAA , the largest talent agency in Hollywood, denounces an alleged sexual assault by producer Harvey Weinstein in 1995 and cover-up actions that will have affected his career. Julia Ormond in 2019″ data-title=”Julia Ormond faces Hollywood: “Legends of the Fall” actress sues Disney and agency for Harvey Weinstein’s sexual assault – SAPO Mag”> Julia Ormond in 2019 According to Deadline, Julia Ormond claims that the producer, now in prison serving a sentence of more than 20 years for sexual crimes, forced her to perform oral sex after a business dinner in New York and that CAA and Disney, owner of Miramax, were aware of the predatory behavior and did not did nothing to protect her. The actress adds that her representatives convinced her not to press charges against the Miramax boss to avoid his revenge. Despite this, he retaliated and Miramax terminated the contract for projects in development, while CAA transferred her to a younger, more inexperienced agent who was no longer working on her behalf, substantially reducing and altering her representation in the industry. Although not named directly as part of the lawsuit, the names of her former agents appear several times. Bryan Lourd and Kevin Huvane, and the biggest executives at Disney at the time, Jeffery Katzenberg and Michael Eisner, a quartet still with a lot of power in the industry. Presented 28 years after the alleged events of assault (against Weinstein), supervision and negligent retention (against Miramax and Disney), negligence (CAA) and breach of fiduciary duty (against CAA), legal action is made possible by the New York State Adult Survivors Act.”After living for decades with the painful memories of my experiences in the hands of Harvey Weinstein, I am grateful to everyone who took the risk to speak. Your courage and the Adult Survivors Act open a window of opportunity for me and a way to shed light on how powerful people and institutions, like my agents at CAA, Miramax and Disney, allowed and provided cover for Weinstein to attack me and many others. I’m looking for a way to close a personal chapter by holding them accountable to acknowledge their part and the depth of their harm, and I hope that our greater understanding leads to more protections for all of us at work,” the actress said in a statement released by their legal representatives.