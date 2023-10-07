In "The Exorcist" The "Indiana Jones" It is "Star Wars": same actors, same characters… many years apart



Ellen Burstyn as Chris MacNeil in 'The Exorcist: Believer' (2023), a record in 50-year cinema historyA surprising return as the suffering mother of the girl possessed by the devil, in the first film of a new trilogy directed by David Gordon Green. The legendary Oscar-winning actress, 90, said she turned down many versions of 'Exorcist II: The Heretic' (1977) and has done the same again with this new film. And when, to her surprise, the studio returned and doubled the financial proposal, the "temptation" arose. As he said: "I thought, 'This is a lot of money. Let me think.' The next thought that came to me was 'I feel like the devil is asking my price.' scholarships for talented students in our master's degree at Pace University. That's my price.'" So I responded by upping their game and ended up getting what I wanted. And I have a scholarship program for young actors."