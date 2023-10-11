More than 20 films with Portuguese production are part of the São Paulo Film Festival



The 47th edition of this festival, scheduled from October 19th to November 1st, will feature Portuguese works in several sections, such as “O Sangue” (1989), by Pedro Costa, and “Vale Abraão” (1993), by Manoel de Oliveira, in the “Filmes Restaurados” program. There will be special presentations, namely of the recent short film “As daughters of fire”, by Pedro Costa, and the four films produced by Bando à Parte for the “La Factory des Cinéastes” initiative, of the Cannes festival, with young structures, technicians and directors from the north of Portugal. Also in the special sections, two documentaries will be shown: “O Parto” (1975), a Portuguese-Brazilian film by Celso Luccas and José Corrêa, about the revolution of 25 of April 1974, and “Unidas por Bissau (Nô Kumpu Guiné): agroecologia and feminism in Guinea-Bissau”, by Iara Lee. The São Paulo Mostra’s program includes 365 films from 96 countries, also in the sections “ International Perspective” and “New Directors Competition”. The competitive section highlights the presence of “A Sibila”, an adaptation by Eduardo Brito of the novel of the same name by Agustina Bessa-Luís, “Légua”, by Filipa Reis and João Miller Guerra, “Vadio”, by Simão Cayatte, “Ospina Cali Colombia”, by Jorge de Carvalho, and “Crowrã (A Flor do Buriti)”, by João Salaviza and Renée Nader Messora. “Especially at night”, from the Spanish by Víctor Iriarte, “Nôs Dança”, a Cape Verdean production by Rui Lopes da Silva, “O Auge do Humano 3”, by Argentine Eduardo Williams, and “Pedágio”, by Brazilian Carolina Markowicz, all with Portuguese minority co-production, are also part of the competition. The “International Perspective” program includes films “that were shown and awarded at festivals during the last year, new works by renowned directors and films from cinema’s revelations”, says the organization. Among them are “A Bela América”, by António Ferreira , “Dialogues After the End”, by Tiago Guedes, based on a work by Cesare Pavese, “Dulcineia”, fiction by Artur Serra Araújo, “Não Sou Nada”, by Edgar Pêra, the documentary “Rosinha and other animals of the bush ”, by Marta Pessoa, “Truth or Consequence”, by Sofia Marques about director Luis Miguel Cintra, and the Portuguese-French co-production “Toda a Gente de Jeanne”, by Céline Devaux.