Part "We Only Have the Present" opens today the second moment of the Temps D’Images Festival



Until November 12th, this multidisciplinary festival that marked two decades of activity in 2022, will present theater, installation, performance and cinema, in various spaces in the capital, produced by DuplaCena/Horta Seca. The opening of the second moment takes place with “We Have Just the Present”, by Manuela Marques, today and Saturday, at the Centro Cultural de Belém (CCB), where “two people lost, in an ethereal space, look for a way out, supporting each other”, bringing “to the plane of perception certain stigmatized and overlooked pains”, according to the synopsis of the play.With artistic direction and text by Manuela Marques, the interpretation is by Ana Marta Ferreira and Filipe Matos, the direction by Rita Nunes and the scenography by Diogo Dias João.Between the 19th and 21st of October, the performance “Loba”, by Mariana Pacheco de Medeiros, is shown for the first time in Lisbon, at the Appleton space, and, that weekend, “Vaziopleno”, by Mário Afonso, is also presented at the Centro de Artes of Lisbon, and “Variações sobre o tempo dos jacarandás”, by Sofia Dinger and Yaw Tembe, at Casa da Estação, both in absolute premiere. On October 21st, it premieres in Lisbon, in collaboration with the Doclisboa festival and the Family Film Project, the film “Andromeda”, by Luciana Fina, at the Cinemateca Portuguesa, which summons the artistic and cinematographic expression inscribed on Italian public television in the 1960s and 1970s. At a time when “cinema deeply questioned its relationship with the real, and in which the experimental response of video art emerges”, the character of a young viewer, dedicated to discovering and experimenting with the new ‘medium’, takes the audience through time, blurring the boundaries between document and fiction. October 27th and 28th, Joana de Verona takes the performance-installation “Kali”, the fourth absolute premiere of this second moment of the event, to Rua das Gaivotas, 6. “It is an exploration based on the idea of ​​repetition and continuity as if of a dream were about, and if time suspended”, describes the synopsis of this creation by Joana de Verona, which has the interpretation of Lucília Raimundo, Mélanie Ferreira and André Teixeira. At the beginning of November, on the 2nd and 3rd, “Trans*Performatividade “, a performance by Aura, premieres at the Mono Lisboa space. This second and final moment of Temps d’Images will close with the absolute premiere of the play “A Bola de Cristal”, by Luísa Fidalgo, at Café Teatro Cinearte (A Barraca) , on the 11th and 12th of this month. Since its first edition, Temps d’Images has had as its main objective to support contemporary creation, promoting rapprochement between artists, programmers and the public, and encouraging the circulation and presentation of important works, according to the organizers of the festival, financed by the General Directorate of Arts and the Lisbon City Council. According to the organization, since the event began in 2003, it has presented more than 400 pieces, many of them unpublished, by Portuguese and foreign authors, in diverse formats and genres, including performance, theater, installation, cinema, dance, photography and music.