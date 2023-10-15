Films by Ary Zara and Inês Costa win Vista Curta Festival in Viseu



The best short film in the national competition was for “Um Caroço de Abacate”, by Ary Zara, and in the local competition the winner was “Memórias de Pau Preto e Marfim”, by Inês Costa, announced the Cine Clube de Viseu. from each of these competitions they win a prize of 1,500 euros, each, for a total of 3,000 euros in prizes in the two categories for best short films. This was the year in which Cine Clube de Viseu received the most applications for the national competition, with around 340 films, of which 11 were chosen by the jury, which gave the victory to Ary Zara. This year, the local competition received 20 ‘short films’, of which four were chosen, three of them animation, with the winner being Inês Costa among the directors Pedro Araújo, Afonso Rapazote and Bernardo Rapazote, Miguel Lima and Dimitri Mihajlovic. The jury was made up of Acácio de Almeida, the director Mário Gajo and the researcher from the University of Porto and member of the Cine Clube de Viseu Helena Barbosa. At the end of the Vista Curta Festival, which began on Tuesday, the “Primeira Vista” award was also announced, directed to Mariana Bártolo and Guillermo Lopez, with the short film “Seagulls cut the sky”. This “First Vista” award ”, established since 2021, is non-monetary. The jury is made up of five students from schools in Viseu, under 17 years old, and the prize consists of a sculpture by Liliana Velho. Over the course of five days, the Vista Curta Festival, organized by the Cine Clube de Viseu, in addition to the competitions of short films presented feature films, cine concerts, a program for schools and conversations with the presence of directors. Featured in this edition was Acácio de Almeida, who was born 85 years ago in Souto, in the municipality of Penedono, district of Viseu, city where he did part of his studies and then went to study Cinema in Lisbon, where he settled.