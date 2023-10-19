Serralves inaugurates new art museum building today



Speaking to journalists on Tuesday, at the presentation of the so-called Ala Álvaro Siza, the president of the Serralves Foundation, Ana Pinho, highlighted that the new building is a milestone in the history of the institution, which will allow a 44% increase in exhibition area of ​​the museum, representing an investment of 10 million euros, financed by around four million from community funds. According to Ana Pinho, the new wing responds to two needs of the foundation: “The building has three floors, two dedicated to exhibitions, one to the Serralves contemporary art collection, which will thus be permanently displayed in a dynamic way, and one dedicated to the Architecture area, which is also a fundamental axis of the Serralves Foundation”The building will only receive exhibitions in 2024, opening with one dedicated to pieces from the permanent collection of the Serralves Foundation, and another relating to the architecture of Álvaro Siza. As for Álvaro Siza, speaking to journalists on Tuesday, this was a project that “went very well” thanks to “a rare thing, the continuity of the relationship between an architect and a developer”, something that “didn’t happen even with the Popes”. The architect, who in collaboration with the Serralves Foundation designed the Serralves Museum of Contemporary Art in 1999, in 2019 the Casa do Cinema Manoel de Oliveira and, in 2021, the construction of the Casa dos Jardineiros and the restoration of the Casa de Serralves, recognized some difficulties, but which ended up proving to be a help throughout the process. “The main constraints [foram] the location in an area of ​​the Park [de Serralves] classified as protected plant species, access from the current reception […] and alternative access from the garden”, he listed.