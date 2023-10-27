Titãs at Altice Arena: win invitations to the concert



The Brazilian Titãs celebrate their 40th anniversary in Portugal, on November 3rd, with a concert at the Altice Arena, in Lisbon, as part of their anniversary tour.“Meeting – everyone at the same time now”, the tour that began in April and has already crossed the main stages in Brazil, marks the reunion of musicians who made up the band and stirred up so-called Brazilian rock, since they performed together for the first time in 1982. With a lineup of more than 30 ‘Titânicos’ hits, spread over two hours of rock, the classic formation of Titãs delivers, in three well-defined acts, all the musical phases the band has gone through in their forty-year career. In addition to the seven surviving members of the original Titãs (guitarist Marcelo Fromer died in 2001), the band features, in these concerts, Liminh, from Mutantes, another historic Brazilian rock band, among other musicians.Concerts in October, in the United States, in Hollywood and at Radio City Music Hall, in New York, precede the Portuguese leg of the tour. SAPO Mag has to offer 5 double invitations to the Titãs concert at the Altice Arena, in Lisbon, on November 3rd, at 9:30 pm.HOBBY

