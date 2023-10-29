

Matthew Perry, actor from the series “Friends”, died on Saturday night, October 28th. The American was 54 years old. According to the Los Angeles Times newspaper, the actor was found dead in the jacuzzi of his home in Los Angeles, in the western United States, the victim of an apparent drowning. No drugs or drugs were found at the scene. any sign that suggested a criminal act, according to unidentified police sources cited by the same newspaper and the news portal TMZ, which was the first to report Perry’s death. A Los Angeles police inspector, Drake Madison, confirmed to the news agency Associated Press that agents had been called to the house to “investigate the death of a man aged around 50” at around 4:10 pm on Saturday (0:10 am today in Lisbon). The actor, who publicly confessed to having suffered several episodes of drug and alcohol dependence throughout his life, he became famous for playing the character Chandler Bing in the series ‘Friends’, which lasted 10 seasons, between 1994 and 2004. The actor was born on August 19, 1969 in Williamstown, Massachusetts, but grew up in Ottawa, Canada, where he studied with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. Matthew Perry” data-title=”Matthew Perry – Matthew Perry, Chandler from the series “Friends” has died – SAPO Mag”> The actor moved to Los Angeles as a teenager and, after getting some small roles in television productions, was invited to play Chazz Russell in “Second Chance”. Roles in “Growing Pains” and “Sydney” followed. The big break of his career came in 1994, with “Friends” (NBC). In the series, the actor wore the as Chandler Bing between 1994 and 2004, for 234 episodes, becoming one of the actors most beloved by the public.Perry was nominated for an Emmy, the North American television awards, once for his role in ‘Friends’, in 2002, and twice more for playing a White House advisor in the series ‘The President’s Men’. Despite his success, the American struggled with several addictions, having been in treatment in 1997 and 2001. On BBC Radio 2, the actor confessed that he didn’t remember filming some of the seasons of “Friends”. In cinema, Matthew Perry was part of the cast of films such as “Jimmy Reardon’s Crazy Nights”, “Only Fools Fall in Love”, alongside Salma Hayek, “Falsas Appearances”, where he stars opposite Bruce Willis, “An American Family” or “17 Years, Again!”. The actor’s last role was in “The Kennedys After Camelot”, in 2017, where he played the role of Ted Kennedy.