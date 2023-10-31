Competition for director of Cinemateca Portuguesa opens until the end of the year with changes



The public competition for the positions of director and deputy director of the Cinemateca Portuguesa, which opens until the end of the year, presents new rules in relation to the previous one, held in 2013, the Minister of Culture announced on Monday.The current director of the Cinemateca Portuguesa , José Manuel Costa, and the deputy director, Rui Machado, took office in 2014, following a public competition opened in 2013, and were reappointed in their positions, for another five years, in March 2019. The Government plans to open a new competition for the two positions until the end of this year and, according to Pedro Adão e Silva, on Monday in a ceremony at the Cinemateca, some rules were changed, particularly in relation to the profile of candidates and the strategic guidelines and objectives to be achieved. If in 2013 it was mandatory candidates were Portuguese citizens, today it is also possible for Brazilian citizens to apply for the position, whose equality status has been recognized. Furthermore, preference is no longer given to areas of academic training, whereas in 2014 candidates had an advantage graduates in History, Law, Economics, Management, Cinema and Social Communication. In the new competition, professional experience in public or private organizations in the cultural sector will be valued, as well as in initiatives to train, attract and diversify audiences. In 2013, preference was given to candidates with professional management experience in public or private organizations, as well as in resource management and planning activities in the area of ​​Cinema and Archives. In 2013, preference was given to candidates with additional training in the area of Archive and Documentation, in the new competition, priority is given to those who have in-depth knowledge in Cinema History, preservation and management of cinematographic and audiovisual archives and cultural programming and management. The objectives to be achieved by the new director and deputy director who are chosen “correspond to a new cycle, subsequent to the investment that is currently being made in the modernization of the ANIM laboratory [Arquivo Nacional das Imagens em Movimento], in the intensive digitization of film heritage and the equipment of cinema theaters with digital projectors”, according to the Minister of Culture. Among the objectives are the development of a new museum project for the Cinemateca Portuguesa – Museu do Cinema, the expansion of online availability of Portuguese cinematographic heritage, the development of a distribution plan for the films whose rights the Cinemateca holds or participation in the operationalization of the National Cinema Plan. The strategic guidelines established include expanding the decentralized dissemination of cinematographic heritage, on a network and in cooperation with national and international partners, or strengthen the Cinemateca’s relationship with schools at all levels of education. The current director, José Manuel Costa, has been linked to Cinemateca Portuguesa since 1976 and, before taking over as director, was deputy director between 1995-1997 and 2010-2014. He was also responsible for the design and installation of the National Archive of Moving Images (ANIM). The deputy director, Rui Machado, joined the Cinemateca in 1990, where he began as a film conservation and preservation technician, having directed ANIM in 2006, rising to in 2014 for the management team. The opening announcement of the competition was made by the Minister of Culture, Pedro Adão e Silva, during the session to award the Medal of Cultural Merit to six cinema personalities – actresses Isabel Ruth and Manuela de Freitas , director of photography Acácio de Almeida, directors Manuel Faria de Almeida and Margarida Cordeiro and filmmaker António da Cunha Telles, posthumously -, announced on October 20th.