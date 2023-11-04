Jennifer Lawrence could return to the saga "Hunger Games"? Producer responds



In June, Variety magazine asked Jennifer Lawrence if she would accept returning to the role that made her a movie star, that of Katniss Everdeen in “The Hunger Games”. At the age of 33 and after four films between 2012 and 2015, an Oscar and rise to the position of the highest-paid actress in Hollywood, the response was surprising: an enthusiastic “Oh, my god, complement!”. “If Katniss could ever come back into my life, 100%”, he reinforced. to say that this depends on Suzanne Collins, the author of the books, the great architect of the cinematic saga left the door practically closed to this return.”If Suzanne has something to say, then she will write a book about it. But honestly, as much as I love Katniss, I think her story is complete,” said producer Nina Jacobson during an interview with Yahoo Entertainment to promote the release of “The Hunger Games: Ballad of Birds and Snakes,” the prequel. which, eight years later, brings the saga back to the big screen.”But if that changes and Suzanne has something she wants to say, and it involves Katniss, I would be thrilled. But honestly, I would take any opportunity to come back to this world and lead with Francis and Suzanne, no matter who it was,” he acknowledged. “Francis” is a reference to Francis Lawrence, who directed Jennifer Lawrence in the last three films and is back to the new story, which takes place 64 years before everything that happened around Katniss Everdeen. In a separate interview, the director agreed with the producer… leaving the door ajar.”What I’ve always loved is that Suzanne usually writes these things because she has a thematic idea she wants to explore. So if for some reason she had a thematic idea where it made sense to tell another Katniss story, they could count on me and then I’m sure Jen as well. But it really all comes from the theme and the idea, and from Suzanne,” he said. With Tom Blyth (“Billy the Kid”), Rachel Zegler (“West Side Story”), Peter Dinklage (“A Game of Thrones”), Hunter Schafer (“Euphoria”), Josh Andrés Rivera (“West Side Story”), Jason Schwartzman (“Rushmore”) and Oscar winner Viola David, “The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Birds and Snakes” hits theaters Portuguese on November 16th.TRAILER.