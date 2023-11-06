"Five Nights at Freddy’s" film about Elvis Presley’s widow wins in American cinemas



The Halloween season release "Five Nights at Freddy's – The Movie" remained in first place at the North American box office, surpassing the 'biopic' about Elvis Presley's wife, "Priscilla". maintain its lead in ticket sales, "Freddy's" still saw a frightening drop from its $78 million debut to just $19.4 million, according to industry observer Exhibitor Relations, the weekend it was supposed to open its second season. part of "Dune" before being postponed until March next year because of the Hollywood actors' strike. The film based on a video game, released in theaters and on Universal's Peacock platform, is "falling flat in its second ending of streaming simultaneously", explained analyst David A. Gross.Josh Hutcherson, starring in his biggest role since the "Hunger Games" franchise, leads the cast as a security guard who works nights at a family entertainment center abandoned, where creepy animatronic characters come murderously to life after dark. The horror film was followed again by "Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour," which grossed another $13.5 million in its fourth weekend for a total of 166 million in the domestic market."Killers of the Flower Moon", by Martin Scorsese, maintained third place, with seven million in North American cinemas, at the same time that it surpassed the symbolic goal of 100 million worldwide.The film with the most three-hour film will be released on Apple's streaming platform, but a date has not yet been announced. In its first weekend of wide release, "Priscilla", by Sofia Coppola, came in fourth place, with just five million dollars. The film portrays the difficult relationship between Elvis and Priscilla Presley, since their first meeting on a German military base, when she was just 14 years old and the rock'n' star roll was 24, until their bitter separation. In the lead role, Cailee Spaeny, 25, has already won the best actress award at the Venice Film Festival, while Jacob Elordi received positive reviews for his performance as Elvis. The latest biopic Elvis-related hit theaters had a "reasonable opening for a romantic drama," said analyst David A. Gross. It could gain more momentum, he added, given its "excellent reviews and very good audience scores." In fifth place the recently released film in Spanish "Radical" was left with 2.7 million. Based on a true story, it follows a teacher in a Mexican border town who "tries a radical new method to awaken the curiosity and potential of his students", according to the production company Pantelion Films.