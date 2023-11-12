Film “A Flor do Buriti” by Renée Nader Messora and João Salaviza awarded in Italy



According to the producer O Som e a Fúria, in a statement, “after having had its world premiere, and having been awarded the Casting Award, in the Official Selection of the Cannes Festival – Un Certain Regard, ‘A Flor do Buriti’ now wins the main prize at the 64th Festival dei Popoli (‘the oldest documentary festival in Europe’), in Florence.” “The Flower of Buriti” was one of the films selected for the festival’s International Competition, which ends on Sunday.The film was shot with the Krahô people, from Brazil, in the Kraholândia indigenous land, where the two directors had already made “Chuva é Cantoria na Aldeia dos Mortos”, in 2019.The title of the film, which has its commercial premiere in Portugal on March 21, 2024, makes reference to the buriti flower, a type of wild palm tree that grows in Brazil, and which is found among the Krahô community. In May, the Cannes Film Festival highlighted that this film provides a “ extraordinary tribute to the resilience of that indigenous people and the struggle for freedom”, while the newspaper Le Monde highlighted the “great poetic magic” of the work. Since its premiere at the Cannes Film Festival in May this year, “The Flower do Buriti” has already won several awards, including the Best Latin American Film Award” awarded by APIMA – Asociación de Productores Independientes, at the Mar del Plata festival, in Argentina. The 64th Festival dei Popoli, which has been running since 04 of November, has the Portuguese Pedro Costa as one of the directors in focus. Over the several days of the festival, several films by Pedro Costa were shown, including “O Sangue” (1989), “Ossos” (1997), “ In Vanda’s room” (2000), “Juventude em march” (2006), “Cavalo Monho” (2014) and “Vitalina Varela” (2019). In the Doc at Work – Future Campus section, which features films by female directors and directors “from the best European film schools”, the Portuguese film “My anger is underground”, by Francisca Antunes, and the co-production between Portugal, Ukraine, Belgium and Hungary “The smoke of fire”, by Daryna Mamaisur were shown .Francisca Antunes’ film won the Novíssimos Prize in May, in the section dedicated to new directors, at the 20th IndieLisboa film festival.According to information available on the IndieLisboa website, “My anger is underground” is “a narrative told in the first person in which space and sound work to reconstruct a connection with the body that was lost”. Ukrainian Daryna Mamaisur, a refugee in Portugal, documents in “The Smoke of Fire” the learning of the new language crossing memories , in a reality divided with his country at war. The film had its world premiere at the Marseille Film Festival, in France, in July this year.