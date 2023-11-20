Director João Canijo receives career award at festival in Galicia



Portuguese director João Canijo received a career award on Sunday at the Cineuropa film festival, which takes place in Santiago de Compostela, Spain, revealed production company Midas Filmes. The festival, which ends on the 23rd, awarded career awards to actor Luis Zahera , the actress Ana Torrent, both Spanish, and João Canijo, having also shown several films by the Portuguese filmmaker. João Canijo returned to Santiago de Compostela after this festival dedicated a retrospective to him in 2011. In this 37th edition, Cineuropa showed the films “Sangue do Meu Sangue”, “Work of an actress, work of an actor”, “Fátima” and the most recent “Mal Viver” and “Viver Mal” (2023). About this diptych, the festival director, José Luis Losa, stated that it is “one of the most immersive cinematic experiences” of the current season, as stated in the official program. “Mal Viver” and “Viver Mal” are two interconnected fictions, set in a hotel run by a family The cast, predominantly female, includes Rita Blanco, Anabela Moreira, Madalena Almeida, Cleia Almeida, Vera Barreto, Filipa Areosa, Leonor Silveira, Lia Carvalho, Beatriz Batarda, Leonor Vasconcelos and Carolina Amaral, as well as Nuno Lopes and Rafael Morais. The two films premiered this year at the Berlin festival, with João Canijo receiving the Silver Bear Jury Prize for “Mal Viver”. Already shown and awarded at other festivals, “Mal Viver” is Portugal’s candidate for a nomination for the 2024 Oscars, chosen by the Portuguese Cinema Academy. The program of the Galician festival Cineuropa also presents the Portuguese films “Astrakan 79”, by Catarina Mourão”, and “BAAN”, by Leonor Teles, and the Portuguese co-production “ Especially at night”, by Spanish director Víctor Iriarte.