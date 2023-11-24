Will Butler, Anna Calvi or The Legendary Tigerman at Super Bock in Stock: music spreads across ten rooms in Lisbon



The festival takes place in ten rooms in the Avenida da Liberdade area: Cinema São Jorge (Manoel de Oliveira room and room 2), Capitol, EPAL Garage, Lisbon Geography Society, Coliseu dos Recreios (main room and bar), Casa do Alentejo, Rossio Railway Station and a bus that will run along the avenue. This edition’s extensive line-up includes “emerging names that are making people talk and those that can surprise the public, in a diversity of styles, genres and origins that are the mirror of music that is emerging.” The Brazilian Gilsons, son and grandchildren of Gilberto Gil, the promise of British R&B Sam Tompkins, the solo project of Will Butler, ex-Arcade Fire, with the band Sister Squares, the infectious rhythms of Parisian Blaiz Fayah, the solo project of Savages vocalist Jehnny Beth, the Norwegian-Filipino revelation Hillari, the alchemy of Phoebe Kildeer and Melanie Pain (Nouvelle Vague) in the Kill The Pain project, the rock of New Yorkers Lip Critic, the rap by Smoke DZA, the jazzy sounds of the London collective Steam Down or the project by Brazilian producer Felipe Puperi Tagua Tagua are some of the more than 40 bands and artists that make up the lineup. The organization also highlights “meetings between musicians and special concerts”, which “are also a mark of the DNA” of the festival, by the British Anna Calvi, from The Legendary Tigerman: ‘Songs for Dancing, Sweating & Kissing’, the on-stage meeting in B2B format of Batida com Bonga, Valete’s concert with the guests Moullinex, Papillon and Black Company, the debut on stage at the Coliseu dos Recreios by Filipe Karlsson, João Só with the participation of Capitão Fausto, or the supergroup O Guettão, formed by DJ Nigga Fox, Danifox and Firmeza. “new Portuguese music” present on the poster are Azart, Zarco, Capital of Bulgaria, xtinto, Inês Só, Inês Monstro and Mónica Teotónio. The first show each day starts at 19:30 and the last at 00:50. Passes for the two days of the festival they cost 55 euros. The organization reminds us that “the bracelet gives access to all festival spaces, up to the capacity limit of each one”. “In other words, there will always be a place to watch a concert, but on less crowded stages it is advisable to arrive early to guarantee a place”, reads the official Super Bock em Stock website, where show times are available. The bus which runs along Avenida da Liberdade, between Marquês de Pombal and Restauradores, and is also a stage, is free for festival pass holders. In addition, there will be ‘shuttles’ running between 8pm and 1am between the rooms where the shows take place, also free for anyone with a festival bracelet.