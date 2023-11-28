Goodbye FOX, hello STAR: channels will change names, but no changes to programming



Soon, FOX will be STAR Channel. This Monday, November 27th, The Walt Disney Company Portugal revealed the new brand and visual identity of the series and film channels.”FOX will be STAR Channel, FOX Life will be STAR Life, FOX Crime will be STAR Crime, FOX Movies will be STAR Movies, FOX Comedy will be STAR Comedy and the Mundo FOX channel, available in Angola and Mozambique, will be STAR Mundo”, explains the statement. According to The Walt Disney Company Portugal, the STAR channels will have a new graphic line, but they maintain the same programming, the same distribution, maintaining the position that FOX channels currently have in the operators’ schedules and the same positioning in the market.” It is with great enthusiasm that we share that, soon, the FOX channels will have a new name and a new visual identity: STAR Channel. This evolution demonstrates The Walt Disney Company’s commitment to linear television and reinforces our optimism regarding the present and, above all, regarding the future of our channels, leaders in their segment in Portugal.”, highlights Luís Fernambuco, VP General Manager of The Walt Disney Company Portugal. “The STAR channels will continue to bring fans the series and films they know so well and love so much”, he adds. The creative concept, the visual identity and all STAR channels’ graphics packages were developed by local agencies.