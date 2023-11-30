After Tommy Lee, an orange challenge: Sebastian Stan will play young Donald Trump in the cinema



It will certainly be one of the most surprising films to hit theaters, probably within a year: the actor who was Tommy Lee in the series “Pam & Tomy” and is still the Winter Soldier and Bucky Barnes in the Marvel Cinematic Universe is preparing to be … Donald Trump.Sebastian Stan will play the controversial tycoon and former US president in his youth in “The Apprentice”, described as a reflection on power, power and ambition, set in a world of corruption and duplicity.According to Deadline, the film focuses on Trump’s work to build his real estate empire in New York in the 1970s and 1980s, also addressing his relationship with the infamous lawyer Roy Cohn.The result is a mentor-protégé story that traces the origins of an important American dynasty.The project is prestigious: the director is the acclaimed Iranian filmmaker Ali Abbasi, awarded at the Cannes Film Festival for “Holy Spider” and the screenplay is by Gabriel Sherman, whose ‘bestseller’ “The Loudest Voice in the Room” was adapted into the miniseries “The Loudest Voice”, with Russell Crowe as Gerger Ailes, the founder of the Fox News channel. In addition, Sebastian Stan will be well accompanied: Jeremy Strong, who has already got to know these worlds thanks to his award-winning participation in the series “Succession”, he will be Roy Cohn, while Maria Bakalova, the revelation of “Borat 2”, will play Ivana, Trump’s first wife. Filming began this week.