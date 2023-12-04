Spanish actress Concha Velasco has died



“We regret to inform you that our mother, Concha Velasco, passed away today, Saturday, December 2, “as a result of a complication of her illness”, the family announced in a statement. According to the Spanish press, the wake for the actress, who suffered from lymphoma and other health problems that, two years ago, kept her from the stage, will be opened to the public this Saturday in a theater in Madrid.Velasco made her film debut in the mid-1950s and became, in the 1960s, one of the happiest and most appreciated faces of comedy in Spanish cinema, after two dark post-civil war decades and under the limits imposed by Franco's censorship. The actress participated in more than 80 films, dozens of theatrical productions, and was a successful musical with the song “Chica ye ye”, performed in the film “Historias de La Television” (1965). President Pedro Sánchez reacted to the news and described Velasco as “great among the great”, on the social network X, formerly Twitter.” of the most charismatic Spanish artists. With her death, a myth of Spanish culture is lost”, he added. Velasco has been one of the actresses “who has had the greatest popular success and the best critical reception”, said the president of the Spanish Film Academy, Fernando Méndez-Leite , on state television TVE.