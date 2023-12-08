Carminho sings for stars at the premiere of "Poor Creatures" and chats with Taylor Swift



Carminho surprised guests at the launch party for “Pobres Criaturas”, which took place on the night of Wednesday, December 6th, at the Director's Guild of America, in New York. The new film by director Yorgos Lanthimos stars Emma Stone, Mark Ruffalo and Willem Dafoe and features the special participation of the fado singer, who performs a new version of the song “The Room” live. At the event, the Portuguese singer and songwriter sang and played Portuguese guitar for the guests, including Emma Stone, Mark Ruffalo and Taylor Swift. On social media, Carminho shared several photos and videos from the night. “Can you take a photo of us together?” asks the American singer during the conversation with the fado singer. The moment received thousands of shares on social media and won over the Portuguese 'swifties'.”When I received the invitation to sing in 'Poor Things' I never imagined the incredible experience I would have and the wonderful reaction to this impressive film. Yesterday I watched it for the first once again to the film and the scene in which I sing and play the Portuguese guitar”, wrote the Portuguese singer on her Instagram account.”What a pride to take fado and the Portuguese language to such a special place, sharing these moments with a unique director and a fabulous team. I was speechless. And the icing on the cake was Emma Stone and I, accomplices in a surprise for the entire cast, team and guests at the party that followed”, said Carminho. According to the music and communications agency Arruada , Carminho appears in the Greek filmmaker’s new film “in a very special moment opposite [a atriz norte-americana] Emma Stone.” “This participation was born from an invitation that Yorgos Lanthimos made to me to make a small appearance singing fado. We chose the theme together, which has lyrics written by me for a traditional composition. He ended up challenging me to play the Portuguese guitar. Something that surprised me, but, after a lot of work, made me immensely happy. The recording was done live on set and was very emotional. In the scene, I sing and play in an intense exchange of glances with Emma Stone”, said the artist, quoted in the statement. “Poor Creatures”, which features actors such as Mark Ruffalo, Willem Dafoe and Jerrod Carmichael, in addition to Emma Stone, is based on the book with the same name, by Alasdair Gray, published in 1992. The new film by the director of works such as “The Lobster” and “The Favourite” does not yet have a release date in Portugal, but it will reach cinemas in United States of America in December and the United Kingdom in January 2024. “O Quarto” is one of Carminho’s songs that are part of his most recent album, “Portuguesa”, released in Portugal in March and which was recorded over the last two years, but particularly in the spring of 2022, and features several guest authors, such as Rita Vian, Luísa Sobral, Joana Espadinha and Marcelo Camelo. “Portuguesa” was published in August in the United States, by Nonesuch, and the fado singer begins in October 6th, in Boston, a tour of North American and Canadian stages.