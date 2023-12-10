

The French “Anatomy of a Fall”, by Justine Triet, was the big winner at the European Film Academy awards, handed out at a ceremony this Saturday night in Berlin. In a devastating victory, it made the most of the nominations: European Film of 2023, Director, European Actress (Sandra Hüller) and Screenplay, to which is added Editing, which is part of the technical awards, where there were no nominations and the winners were announced previously and determined by a jury based on the titles in the race in the main categories. “Anatomy of a Fall”” data-title=””Anatomy of a Fall”: after the Palme d'Or, came a devastating victory at the European Film Academy awards – SAPO Mag”> “Anatomy of a Fall” With Portuguese premiere announced for February 22, the two and a half hour film soberly tells the story of a German writer who tries to prove her innocence after being accused of the murder of her French husband, with the justice system forced to dissect the life of a family secluded in a remote town in the Alps in search of the truth. Without any awards on the night, the films that went into the ceremony ended up with the most nominations: “The Zone of Interest”, by Jonathan Glazer, also with Sandra Hüller, won the technical victory previously announced in the Sound category; while “Fallen Leaves”, by Aki Kaurismäki, was left with nothing. Given the dominance of “Anatomy of a Fall”, the only category in which the two films could have been distinguished at the ceremony was European Actor , but the victory went to the absent Mads Mikkelsen for “Bastarden”. This Danish film already won the technical awards for Photography and Wardrobe, becoming the second most distinguished in the 36th edition of the awards that aim to recognize the excellence of films produced in Europe and are presented annually by the Academy, made up of around 4,600 professionals from “geographical Europe” and also from Russia, Israel and Palestine. The European Discovery for Best First Film (FIPRESCI award) went to “How to Have Sex” , by the British Molly Manning Walker, which through a group of girls on holiday in Greece who go to a nightclub explores the theme of consent. European Documentary was attributed to “Smoke Sauna Sisterhood”, which marks the debut of director Anna Hints, a co-production between Estonia, Iceland and France about women who share their most intimate secrets and experiences in a sauna. Also highlighted in the honors for European Animation, where “Robot Dreams”, by Pablo Berger, a co-production between Spain, was distinguished and France, which had already been awarded at Annecy, the most important festival of its kind in the world. British actress Vanessa Redgrave, Hungarian filmmaker Béla Tarr and Spanish filmmaker Isabel Coixet received honorary awards. Award winners: Isabel Coixet, Belen Lopez-Puigcerver, Ana Lopez-Puigcerver, Markus Binder, Pablo Berger and Molly Manning Walker (standing); Laura Pedro, Emita Frigato, Sandra Hueller, Anna Hints and Justine Triet (seated)” data-title=””Anatomy of a Fall”: after the Palme d'Or, comes a devastating victory at the European Film Academy awards – SAPO Mag” > Award winners: Isabel Coixet, Belen Lopez-Puigcerver, Ana Lopez-Puigcerver, Markus Binder, Pablo Berger and Molly Manning Walker (standing); Laura Pedro, Emita Frigato, Sandra Hueller, Anna Hints and Justine Triet (sitting)

THE PALMARÉS

EUROPEAN FILM“Anatomy of a Fall”, by Ruben Ôstlund (France)EUROPEAN ACHIEVEMENTJustine Triet for “Anatomy of a Fall”EUROPEAN ACTORMads Mikkelsen for “Bastarden” (Denmark)EUROPEAN ACTRESSVicky Krieps for “Anatomy of a Fall”EUROPEAN ARGUMENT“Anatomy of a Fall”EUROPEAN DOCUMENTARY“Smoke Sauna Sisterhood” by Anna Hints (Estonia)EUROPEAN ANIMATION FEATURE FILM“Robot Dreams”, by Pablo Berger (Spain)EUROPEAN DISCOVERY – FIPRESCI AWARD“How to Have Sex” by Molly Manning Walker (Great Britain)YOUNG AUDIENCE AWARD“Scrapper” by Charlotte Regan (Great Britain)PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED AWARDS IN TECHNICAL CATEGORIESEUROPEAN PHOTOGRAPHY: “Bastarden”EUROPEAN ASSEMBLY: “Anatomy of a Fall”EUROPEAN ARTISTIC DIRECTION: “La Chimera” (Italy)EUROPEAN WARDROBE: “Bastarden”EUROPEAN CHARACTERIZATION: “The Snow Society” (Spain)EUROPEAN SOUNDTRACK: “Club Zero” (Austria)EUROPEAN SOUND: “The Zone of Interest” (Great Britain)EUROPEAN VISUAL EFFECTS; “The Snow Society”